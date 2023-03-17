The Rolling Stones were always big admirers of country music, and you can hear that influence on classic Stones records like Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main St. As country music has absorbed tons of classic-rock sounds, the influence has gone back the other way, too. On a new tribute album, a whole lot of Nashville’s biggest, brightest stars have taken on some of those Stones classics.

Country producer Robert Deaton has been planning the release of the tribute LP Stoned Cold Country for a few years, and it’s coming out now as part of the ongoing celebration for the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary as a band. (Those celebrations include a European tour, a big Hyde Park concert, and a new album that’ll reportedly feature Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.) We’ve already posted the Brothers Osborne and the War And Treaty’s take on “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” but plenty of other bold-faced names also appear on Stoned Cold Country.

The new tribute album kicks off with Ashley McBryde doing a honking, bluesy take on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and it’s also got Maren Morris doing “Dead Flowers,” Steve Earle doing “Angie,” and Eric Church giving a pretty impressive version of “Gimme Shelter.” As with every tribute album, you’ll have to pick which pieces of this you really need to hear, but I can say that Little Big Town’s harmony-rich “Wild Horses” preview is very pretty. Also, aren’t you just a little big curious about what Brooks & Dunn did to “Honky Tonk Women“? Stream Stoned Cold Country below.

Stoned Cold Country is out now on BMG.