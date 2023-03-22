Two years ago, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs launched a new band called L.A. Exes, and they released their debut album Get Some. Youngs has always been into down-the-middle pop music. Shortly before starting L.A. Exes, she covered Katy Perry and Blink-182. She also co-wrote Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes,” itself a gigantic pop hit. Now, L.A. Exes have followed their LP with a cover of another recent pop classic.

“Call Your Girlfriend” is one of the many indestructible monster-jams from Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk. In their version, L.A. Exes lean into the melody and remove all the synthy dance-beats, turning the track into a sort of clomping Laurel Canyon folk-rock thing instead. At the end of the song, they transition into Robyn’s even-more-classic “Dancing On My Own.” Below, check out the L.A. Exes cover and the video for the Robyn original.