L.A. Exes – “Call Your Girlfriend” (Robyn Cover)

News March 22, 2023 9:44 AM By Tom Breihan

L.A. Exes – “Call Your Girlfriend” (Robyn Cover)

News March 22, 2023 9:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs launched a new band called L.A. Exes, and they released their debut album Get Some. Youngs has always been into down-the-middle pop music. Shortly before starting L.A. Exes, she covered Katy Perry and Blink-182. She also co-wrote Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes,” itself a gigantic pop hit. Now, L.A. Exes have followed their LP with a cover of another recent pop classic.

“Call Your Girlfriend” is one of the many indestructible monster-jams from Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk. In their version, L.A. Exes lean into the melody and remove all the synthy dance-beats, turning the track into a sort of clomping Laurel Canyon folk-rock thing instead. At the end of the song, they transition into Robyn’s even-more-classic “Dancing On My Own.” Below, check out the L.A. Exes cover and the video for the Robyn original.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

7 days ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

5 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

22 hours ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest