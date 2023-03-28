Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

For years, former spouses Josh Homme (leader of Queens Of The Stone Age) and Brody Dalle (leader of the Distillers) have been locked in an ugly battle over custody of their children. In 2021, courts denied Dalle’s attempt to issue a restraining order against Homme on behalf of their young sons, Orrin and Wolf. She soon pled not guilty to a contempt of court charge but was convicted of the charge and sentenced to community service. Meanwhile the couple’s teenage daughter Camille took out her own restraining order against Homme, claiming that he physically and emotionally abuses the family and threatens Dalle and her boyfriend, the haberdasher Gunner Foxx. A year and a half later, the situation is bubbling back into the public eye.

Through his publicist, Homme has issued a lengthy statement about the custody battle. “In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children, and they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents,” the statement reads. “Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court.”

According to Homme’s statement, due to unspecified actions by Dalle and Foxx that “have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger,” on March 16 of this year the court issued a restraining order against Dalle for the next 23 months on behalf of Homme, his parents, and the three children. The statement also asserts that Foxx drafted and filed the 2021 restraining order on behalf Orrin and Wolf, forging Dalle’s signature with Dalle’s knowledge, and that Foxx was also behind Camille’s restraining order against Homme, which was later rescinded “at the child’s request and through her own counsel.”

“All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts,” the statement reads. “Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system. It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father.”

Homme’s full statement is reprinted below.