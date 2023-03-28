boygenius Announce North American Tour Dates

News March 28, 2023 12:20 PM By James Rettig

boygenius Announce North American Tour Dates

News March 28, 2023 12:20 PM By James Rettig

boygenius — the supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus — are releasing their debut album, the record, this week. They’ve already locked down some dates this summer as part of the traveling Re:SET series (playing with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange) and now they’ve announced some more North American tour dates that will take place in and around those.

Openers on this tour include one of their re:SET stagemates (Bartees Strange), plus support from Illuminati Hotties, Claud, and Carly Rae Jepsen. They’ll also play with Broken Social Scene in Toronto. Their first live show in support of the album (not including that SXSW baggage claim one) will take place in Pomona, CA, a couple days before their Coachella appearance. Other tour stops include Phoenix, Houston, and my home base of Wilmington, NC (see you there?).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (3/31) at noon local time. Check out the full run of dates below.

04/12 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
04/15 Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
04/22 Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
06/02 San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !
06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebowl !
06/04 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !
06/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
06/08 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
06/09 Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !
06/10 New Orleans, LA @ City Park !
06/11 Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !
06/13 Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *
06/14 Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
06/16 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !
06/17 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !
06/18 Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !
06/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +
06/21 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+
06/23 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !
06/24 Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !
06/25 Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !
07/28 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =
07/29 George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =
07/30 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =
08/01 Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =
08/02 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =
08/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =
08/05 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =
! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange
* Support from Bartees Strange
^ Support from Broken Social Scene
% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen
+ Support from Claud
= Support from Illuminati Hotties

the record is out 3/31 via Interscope.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

2 days ago 0

Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth On “Insecure” David Byrne: “Why Does He Refuse To Refer To Chris And I Or Jerry By Name?”

4 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

2 days ago 0

Lollapalooza Brazil Offering Refunds As Tonight’s Drake Headline Set Replaced With Skrillex

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest