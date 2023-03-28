boygenius Announce North American Tour Dates

boygenius — the supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus — are releasing their debut album, the record, this week. They’ve already locked down some dates this summer as part of the traveling Re:SET series (playing with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange) and now they’ve announced some more North American tour dates that will take place in and around those.

Openers on this tour include one of their re:SET stagemates (Bartees Strange), plus support from Illuminati Hotties, Claud, and Carly Rae Jepsen. They’ll also play with Broken Social Scene in Toronto. Their first live show in support of the album (not including that SXSW baggage claim one) will take place in Pomona, CA, a couple days before their Coachella appearance. Other tour stops include Phoenix, Houston, and my home base of Wilmington, NC (see you there?).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (3/31) at noon local time. Check out the full run of dates below.

04/12 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/15 Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/22 Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

06/02 San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebowl !

06/04 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

06/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

06/08 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

06/09 Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

06/10 New Orleans, LA @ City Park !

06/11 Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !

06/13 Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

06/14 Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

06/16 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !

06/17 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

06/18 Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

06/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

06/21 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

06/23 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !

06/24 Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !

06/25 Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !

07/28 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

07/29 George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

07/30 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

08/01 Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

08/02 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

08/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

08/05 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

the record is out 3/31 via Interscope.