JFDR – “Life Man”

New Music March 29, 2023 9:16 AM By James Rettig

Last month, the Icelandic muscian Jófríður Ákadóttir announced her third album as JFDR, Museum, which will be released at the end of April. We’ve heard “Spectator” and “The Orchid” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Life Man.”

“Most of us live fairly hectic lives and it can be a shock when things slow down,” JFDR said of the track. “The song is about one of those moments; when you get a second to breathe and an overwhelming wave of existentialism hits you in the face. It’s a good time to ask questions, as it is all very strange indeed.”

Watch a video for it below.

Museum is out 4/28 via Houndstooth.

