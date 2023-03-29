At the end of the week, Gisela Fulla-Silvestre is releasing her debut full-length as NOIA, gisela. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “eclipse de amor,” “didn’t know,” and “verano adentro” — and today she’s sharing one more before the album is out in full, the glossy and pulsating “reveal yourself.”

“‘reveal Yourself’ is an ode to domestic love during covid quarantines,” NOIA said in a statement. “About finding moments of euphoria and warmth even if you look like a mess and you haven’t left the house in days. It’s also a song about healing and finding solace through love. Learning how to love parts of myself through receiving love from someone and being gentle to yourself.”

Check it out below.

gisela is out 3/31 via Cascine.