At least for me, one of the most endearing things about Seth Meyers is his enduring devotion to the Hold Steady. Anytime there’s any excuse to put the Hold Steady, the great American rock band, on television, Meyers makes sure they get booked for Late Night. Six months ago, frontman Craig Finn was on the show to play his solo song “The Amarillo Kid.” Last night, Late Night got the full Hold Steady, in all their glory.

The Hold Steady just released their new album The Price Of Progress, and it’s a good one. On Seth Meyers, the band burned through their single “Sideways Skull,” and most of them dressed up nice for the occasion. Guitarist Tad Kubler wore a tux, and he looked dapper as fuck. They haven’t settled on a new James Bond yet; maybe Tad Kubler should get a look. Maybe we need a Bond who can shred.

The sweaty, joyous, cathartic majesty of a Hold Steady show simply cannot be contained in the confines of a late-night television performance. If you’ve ever been to a Hold Steady show, then you know it takes a few songs for Craig Finn to really get going, and we don’t get all of that in the Seth Meyers performance. To get the full Craig Finn effect, you need to wait for him to get comfortable maniacally gesticulating. That doesn’t really happen in this Seth Meyers performance, but he does get that possessed look in his eye before the song is out. And anytime you can see the Hold Steady play in any capacity, it’s a win. Watch last night’s performance below.

The Price Of Progress is out now on the Hold Steady’s own Positive Jams label.