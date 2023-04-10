Little Simz Announces First North American Tour In Over Four Years
A year ago, the acclaimed UK rapper and actor Little Simz canceled a planned US tour, citing the financial unviability of transcontinental touring. She’s since won the Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and released the follow-up NO THANK YOU, which IMO is even better. And now she’s going to attempt a North American tour again
In September and October, Little Simz will play 10 shows across the US and Canada — her first gigs on this side of the Atlantic since 2019. Check out her itinerary below, where you can also find Simz’s recent tour documentary.
TOUR DATES:
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5