Little Simz Announces First North American Tour In Over Four Years

A year ago, the acclaimed UK rapper and actor Little Simz canceled a planned US tour, citing the financial unviability of transcontinental touring. She’s since won the Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and released the follow-up NO THANK YOU, which IMO is even better. And now she’s going to attempt a North American tour again

In September and October, Little Simz will play 10 shows across the US and Canada — her first gigs on this side of the Atlantic since 2019. Check out her itinerary below, where you can also find Simz’s recent tour documentary.

TOUR DATES:

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5