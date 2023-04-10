Little Simz Announces First North American Tour In Over Four Years

Karolina Wielocha

News April 10, 2023 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Little Simz Announces First North American Tour In Over Four Years

Karolina Wielocha

News April 10, 2023 12:46 PM By Chris DeVille

A year ago, the acclaimed UK rapper and actor Little Simz canceled a planned US tour, citing the financial unviability of transcontinental touring. She’s since won the Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and released the follow-up NO THANK YOU, which IMO is even better. And now she’s going to attempt a North American tour again

In September and October, Little Simz will play 10 shows across the US and Canada — her first gigs on this side of the Atlantic since 2019. Check out her itinerary below, where you can also find Simz’s recent tour documentary.

TOUR DATES:
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

4 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

4 days ago 0

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

16 hours ago 0

Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble Dead At 59

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest