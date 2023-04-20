Post Malone Breaks Bruno Mars’ Record For Most Diamond-Certified Singles

These days, songs go platinum or even diamond all the time. The RIAA’s diamond certification used to be reserved for albums that sold at least 10 million copies, a number that only a massive monocultural blockbuster could achieve. In the streaming era, though, songs can rack up those certifications without selling a single copy, as long as they’re streamed many millions of times. Post Malone is one of the kings of the streaming era, and he’s just broken Bruno Mars’ record for the most diamond-certified songs.

Up until recently, Bruno Mars had a spot in the record books with six songs that had gone diamond. Post Malone was stuck in second place, tied with Drake and the Weeknd with five diamond singles apiece. Recently, though, Posty got the diamond certification for three different songs, as 2017’s “I Fall Apart,” 2018’s “Better Now,” and 2019’s “Circles” all crossed the line to diamond status. Posty also holds the record for the single with the most certifications; “Sunflower,” his 2018 collaboration with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, has gone platinum 17 times over.

To celebrate his big record-breaking moment, Post Malone will release a new compilation called The Diamond Collection tomorrow. It’ll include all eight of his diamond songs, as well as “Chemical,” the new single that he released last week. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “White Iverson”

02 “Congratulations” (Feat. Quavo)

03 “I Fall Apart”

04 “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

05 “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

06 “Better Now”

07 “Sunflower” (Feat. Swae Lee)

08 “Circles”

09 “Chemical”

The Diamond Collection is out 4/21 on Republic.