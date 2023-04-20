Stream Esther Rose’s New Album Safe To Run A Day Early

New Music April 20, 2023 11:37 AM By James Rettig

Esther Rose has quietly built up one of the most consistently rewarding discographies in contemporary folk music, starting with her debut This Time Last Night, back in 2017. Her new album Safe To Run, her fourth overall, is confident, crackling, and smart. Rose, who started out making music in New Orleans but has since relocated to Sante Fe, is deft at spinning honeyed hooks out of the dusty expanse of her new environment. She’s shared a handful of singles from Safe To Run already — “Chet Baker,” “Spider,” and the album’s title track, which featured Hurray For The Riff Raff — and today she’s streaming the album a whole day early, alongside a track-by-track rundown at Magnet. Take a listen below.

Safe To Run is out 4/21 via New West Records.

