In 2017, Seattle doom duo Bell Witch released their album Mirror Reaper — one single song that lasted 83 minutes. Bell Witch followed that one with dark folker and frequent collaborator Aerial Ruin on the 2020 collaborative album Stygian Bough Volume I. Just three days ago, Bell Witch announced plans for another album — just like Mirror Reaper, a single song lasting 83 minutes. That album is here now, and once again, it’s awesome.

Bell Witch claim that their new record Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate is the first installment in a three-album series. Eventually, the end of the third record will be able to synch up with the beginning of the first, so that the album will be able to play as a loop. That’s some heady shit, but this particular record stands as something powerful on its own.

“The Clandestine Gate” — the single song has a shorter title than the album, which is funny — is an immersive work. You can put it on and disappear into it. Parts of the record feel like ominous ambient music; they fade into the background while maintaining an atmospheric dread. Other parts are beautifully heavy, and the hammer-drop riffs sound even more powerful after all the slow buildup. Once again, Bell Witch have pushed doom dynamics to their logical extremes, and they’ve made something great. Listen below.

<a href="https://bellwitch.bandcamp.com/album/futures-shadow-part-1-the-clandestine-gate">Future's Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate by BELL WITCH</a>

Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate is out now on Profound Lore.