Next month, the UK producer Clark is releasing a new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by Thom Yorke. He’s been rolling it out for a bit now, and has already amassed three singles: “Town Crank,” “Clutch Pearlers,” and “Dismissive.” Today, he’s back with another new one, “Dolgoch Tape,” which seemingly gets its name from one of the world’s oldest operating trains. In a statement, Clark said that it was written for a friend to try “to bring something consoling, and satisfying, but not in a fobbing-them-off way.” Listen below.

Sus Dog is out 5/26 via Clark’s own Throttle Records.