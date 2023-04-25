Clark – “Dolgoch Tape”

Clark – “Dolgoch Tape”

New Music April 25, 2023 10:14 AM By James Rettig

Next month, the UK producer Clark is releasing a new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by Thom Yorke. He’s been rolling it out for a bit now, and has already amassed three singles: “Town Crank,” “Clutch Pearlers,” and “Dismissive.” Today, he’s back with another new one, “Dolgoch Tape,” which seemingly gets its name from one of the world’s oldest operating trains. In a statement, Clark said that it was written for a friend to try “to bring something consoling, and satisfying, but not in a fobbing-them-off way.” Listen below.

Sus Dog is out 5/26 via Clark’s own Throttle Records.

