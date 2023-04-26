Love And Rockets Announce Sweet F.A. Expanded Reissue With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Love And Rockets are getting ready to embark on their first US tour in 15 years, which kicks off at the goth and new wave festival Cruel Summer next month. All this year, the trio has been reissuing their albums and they’ve reached 1996’s Sweet F.A..

This reissue will include an expanded edition of the album on LP and a digital/CD companion compilation called My Dark twin that includes eight previously unreleased versions and six unreleased tracks from the recording sessions. A press release lays out the new additions:

* “Shelf Life” is David J’s direct retort to the delivery of news that MCA would not be picking up the option on his solo contract. Bruce Kaphan (American Music Club) lends a hand on this track with his extraordinary pedal steel.

* “Ritual Radio” was an improvised rehearsal room jam – a spooky 18 minute piece.

* “U. O. ME.” is a spontaneous, improvised jam between Love and Rockets and Genesis P. Orridge (also very spooky!) Though it is raw, rough and unrehearsed, and not a studio-quality recording, the compilers thought it was important to include. (The original infamous Gristleizer’s last stand!)

* “California (Have A Nice Apocalypse!)” has a few guest musicians that apparently just happened to be hanging out in the studio, including Chuck Prophet on guitar, Bruce Kaphan (American Music Club) on pedal steel and Steve Carter on piano. It was recorded in a single take at the end of a very long and productive day.

* “Sweet F.A.” was inspired by one of Daniel’s many motorcycle journeys and on one occasion brought a guitar with him, and he said “I was in a lonely place at the time and that melancholic lyric was written in a motel room”

* “Spanish Stroll” is a spontaneous, loose cover version of the 1977 Mink DeVille classic, taped on an old boombox. Kevin employing a knife and fork and empty wine bottles as percussion with David on wheezing harmonium plus backing vocals. Daniel plays guitar and sings lead vocals.

The Sweet F.A. reissue will be released on 6/9 via Beggars Arkive. Pre-order and more details can be found here. An exclusive digital mix of “My Dark Twin” is out now: