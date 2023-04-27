Rihanna Cast As Smurfette In The Smurfs Movie

Rihanna has been cast as Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie, a new live-action/animation hybrid feature that’s on the way from Paramount. She’ll be providing the voice of Smurfette, whose character will be on the animated side of that equation. The news was announced at the Las Vegas conventional CinemaCon, where Rihanna made an appearance wearing a vaguely blue outfit on stage. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” she joked, as Variety reports. She will also record original songs for the movie.

The Smurfs Movie is a reboot of The Smurfs franchise, which means it doesn’t have anything to do with the multiple animated Smurfs movies that were released in the past decade. Per Variety, Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito said that the film would “explore themes of identity and ask the central question, ‘What is a Smurf?'”

The Smurfs Movie is scheduled to be in theaters on February 14, 2025.