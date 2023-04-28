Has Post Malone been looking a little different lately? A bit more slender than you’re used to seeing? Some of his fans apparently think so and are drawing alarming conclusions about what might be causing his change in appearance. The pop-rap star has addressed those concerns in a new message on Instagram. In the post, Post explains that he’s not on drugs, he’s simply stopped drinking soda and started eating better in an effort to make sure he’ll be around a long time for his child.

Here’s what Posty had to say:

4/28/2023, Antwerp Belgium! hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol! i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on🥾🥾🥾

Was not expecting Post Malone of all people to embrace clean living, but I respect it!