On Friday, the British producer known as SBTRKT is releasing his first new album in seven years, The Rat Race. He’s been sharing tracks from it for a while now, all with featured guests: “L.F.O.” with Sampha and George Riley, “Days Go By” with Toro y Moi, “Waiting” with Teezo Touchdown. Today, he’s back with one more advance single from the album, “No Intention,” a collaboration with the London vocalist LEILAH, who previously teamed up with SBTRKT on last year’s “Forward” and recently released her debut solo singles “Intermission” and “Element,” which were produced by Mura Masa. Check out “NO INTENTION” and those two tracks below.

The Rat Race is out 5/5 via