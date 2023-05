Bunny, the first proper Beach Fossils album in six years, will be released the Friday after Memorial Day, which feels right. Dustin Payseur and friends have already shared three singles from the project, and today we get a fourth. “Seconds” is a lovely little jangler about, per Payseur, “realizing you love somebody more than they love you.” Listen below.

Bunny is out 6/2 on Bayonet.