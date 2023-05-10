The Houston rapper Fat Tony has been a constant presence on the underground for well over a decade, and his loose, conversational style is always relatable, never boring. Today, he’s got a new song with someone who’s been in the underground rap world for even longer: Blockhead, the New York producer best-known for a working relationship with Aesop Rock that goes back for more than 20 years.

Last year, Blockhead remixed Fat Tony’s single “Ain’t For Me.” Today, Fat Tony releases the Blockhead-produced one-off single “I’m Thinking ‘Bout Moving,” a frustration anthem where Tony fantasizes about escaping a terrible roommate and tries to figure out where he wants to be in the future. Been there! Here’s what Fat Tony says about the song:

“I’m Thinking Bout Moving” is a song reflecting on the many homes and apartments I lived in throughout the 2010s and the grievances many of us share when living somewhere, primarily for convenience, price, or location, knowing we dream of a home up to our standards! This one isn’t about a specific living experience but an amalgamation of many annoyances over the years. If you, too, have had too many roommates, several grievances, and a few regrets, holler at me. I’ll be a listening ear. But, really, you should move. You can just save up money and make it happen. Dating someone? Getting serious? Maybe that’s your out. Can’t hurt to start over when change weighs on your mind constantly. I’ve been a longtime Blockhead fan, and we connected last year while I lived in Brooklyn for a few months. He’s a certified producer legend, and I’m honored to rock with him on this song.

Check it out below.

“I’m Thinking ‘Bout Moving” is out now on Carpark.