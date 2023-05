Twee pop legends Heavenly played together live for the first time in 28 years on Saturday night at a show in Rainham, England. It was a warm-up gig for the group, whose last album was released in 1996, before two nights at Bush Hall in London next weekend. The shows are tied to a planned reissue series for Heavenly’s four studio albums. Check out some video and photos from the show below.

Ticked off one of those bands I never expected to see live tonight: @HeavenlyIndie, and in Medway no less. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/cjrjUNZJZ8 — Ed Jennings (@Ed_Jennings) May 13, 2023

Lovely night at the @TheOastRainham, fantastic for Medway that @carefulnowpromo regularly put on so many high quality events, all three bands were great pic.twitter.com/zYO10OA9Tr — Andrew Dennis (@AndrewDennis227) May 14, 2023

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOBR9HMWsa/