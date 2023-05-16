Hannah Jadagu – “Lose”

Hannah Jadagu – “Lose”

At the end of the week, Hannah Jadagu is releasing her debut album, Aperture, and we’ve heard a good deal of it already: “Admit It,” “Say It Now,” “What You Did,” and “Warning Sign.” Today, the New York-based songwriter is sharing one more advance single from the album, the sharp and insistent “Lose.” “Moving on with you/ What more could I do?” Jadagu sings on the chorus. “It’s best if this Is something new/ So why am I scared to lose?” Listen below.

Aperture is out 5/19 via Sub Pop.

