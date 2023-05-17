A couple weeks ago, Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi announced KNOWER FOREVER, their first full-length project as Knower since 2016’s Life. Lead single “I’m The President” landed on our best songs of the week list and since then Cole also put out an album of solo outtakes. Today, the pair is back with a new Knower single, “The Abyss,” which is frenetic and constantly on the move, and it comes with a music video that once again highlights the technical skill that goes into constructing a track like this. Check it out below.

KNOWER FOREVER is out 6/2. Pre-order it here.