The British rapper slowthai was charged with rape yesterday. As a result, he’s been dropped from a number of major UK festivals where he was scheduled to perform this year. The biggest of them all, Glastonbury, removed slowthai’s name from its lineup, as did Manchester’s Parklife and the sister festivals Reading & Leeds.

For the time being slowthai still has several prominent gigs left on his schedule, including Blur’s reunion show at Wembley Stadium. He has denied all charges, stating, “i am innocent and i am confident my name will be cleared.”