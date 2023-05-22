At the end of the week, the jazzy jack-of-all-trades Kassa Overall is releasing ANIMALS, his first album for Warp Records. He’s shared a handful of tracks from it already — “Ready To Ball,” “Make My Way Back Home,” and “The Lava Is Calm” — and today he’s back with one final advance single from the album, “Going Up.”

It’s one of the many collaborator-heavy tracks on ANIMALS, with contributions from Lil B, Francis And The Lights, and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler. (Kassa Overall and Butler attended the same high school in Seattle; he just wrapped up a tour supporting Butler’s Digable Planets.)

Check it out below.

ANIMALS is out 5/26 via Warp.