Earlier this month, the Cure kicked off their first North American tour since 2016. At their first show in New Orleans, they played a pair of songs that they hadn’t done in 36 years. The setlists have been heavy on the hits, but Robert Smith has also been slipping in some surprises once in a while, and last night at the Hollywood Bowl he decided to offer up a nice treat. They debuted a ’90s outtake called “Another Happy Birthday,” which has only existed in instrumental demo form before this.

In an old MTV News interview with Smith from 1997, he mentioned “Another Happy Birthday” and said it was “unlike anything the Cure have done before” and that “it’s not a verse-chorus-verse type of song, but more fluid.”

The Cure are playing two more nights at the Hollywood Bowl this week, and the tour continues on after that.

Watch the debut of “Another Happy Birthday” below.