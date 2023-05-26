Stream Incendiary’s Bone-Crunching, Deeply Satisfying New Album Change The Way You Think About Pain

It’s finally here! Long Island cult heroes Incendiary are a vastly influential force in hardcore, both for their music and for the way that they conduct their business. The members of Incendiary are grown-ups with day jobs, and they’ve figure out how to remain active without committing to full-time touring-act status: Playing occasional weekend shows, headlining festivals here and there, releasing music only when it’s good and ready. And since Incendiary are fucking awesome, people are willing to wait. Anytime they do anything, it’s an event. And when Incendiary come out with a new album, the hardcore world stops.

Today, Incendiary release their new album Change The Way You Think About Pain — their fourth full-length, and their first in six years. Thousand Mile Stare, Incendiary’s last one, was one of our favorites of 2017, and Change The Way You Think About Pain stacks up nicely. It sounds huge, with these planet-smasher riffs perfectly calibrated for physical movement. It’s also stark and impassioned, with serious lyrics about a society that relentlessly subjects its most vulnerable people to its worst indignities.

I can’t listen to Incendiary without thinking about Rage Against The Machine. Incendiary’s sound is deeply rooted in New York hardcore, and Rage probably aren’t even an influence, but something about the grain and intensity of Brendan Garrone’s voice makes the two bands feel like cousins. Garrone has a clipped, rhythmic delivery. He’s not rapping, but he’s also not not rapping. In any case, that’s only a problem if you don’t fuck with Rage Against The Machine. Couldn’t be me. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Bite The Hook,” “Echo Of Nothing,” and “Lie Of Liberty,” and now I would strongly suggest that you stream the full LP below.

<a href="https://incendiary.bandcamp.com/album/change-the-way-you-think-about-pain">Change The Way You Think About Pain by Incendiary</a>

Change The Way You Think About Pain is out now on Closed Casket Activities.