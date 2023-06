Back in December, Tenacious D covered the bejesus out of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” for a SiriusXM session. Today, they’re putting out a studio version of that cover, which comes a few weeks after the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass released “Video Games,” their first new track in five years. It comes attached to a music video of the pair frolicking on the beach. Watch and listen below.