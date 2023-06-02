Kelly Clarkson Enlists Steve Martin On New Song “I Hate Love”

News June 2, 2023 12:15 AM By Chris DeVille

These days we often post about Kelly Clarkson covering unexpected songs on her daytime talk show, or we revisit her chart-topping hits in our Number Ones series. Today we turn our attention to a new Clarkson original.

Clarkson’s new studio album Chemistry is coming next month, and today it has yielded a collaboration with the legendary actor-comedian Steve Martin, who has experience hanging with much younger pop stars via Only Murders In The Building. Martin’s banjo skills are well-known, and he deploys them on “I Hate Love,” a new Clarkson song about romantic foibles that also name-checks Martin and Ryan Gosling. (“I hate love in the Notebook light/ It’s complicated is more like what happened, so you can keep Gosling and I’ll keep Steve Martin.”)

It’s a hyper-processed, radio-friendly pop song that just happens to feature some sick banjo work. Listen below.

Chemistry is out 6/23 on Atlantic.

