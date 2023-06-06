Howdy, Pardoner fans! The San Francisco indie rockers have impressed with early singles from their upcoming album Peace Loving People, tunes that have established their fuzzed-out and laconic ’90s bona fides and their sneaky knack for melody. Today they follow the explosive “Are You Free Tonight?” and the Dinosaur-meets-Lemonheads grunge-pop oscillation “My Wagon” with one last preview of the LP. “Rosemary’s Gone” is a loosely shoegazey midtempo swoon that unspools its verses in hypnotic sing-song fashion. There’s something addictive about the way they deliver lines like “Break my stride, twist my arm/ I’m livin’ in hell when Rosemary’s gone/ Nowadays, seems like she’s always gone away from me.” Listen below.

Peace Loving People is out 6/23 on Bar/None.