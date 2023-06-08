Later this week, Lightning Dust are releasing a new album, Nostalgia Killer, the duo’s follow-up to 2019’s Spectre that documents the breakdown of the couple’s romantic partnership. We’ve heard “Run” and “Different War” from it so far, and today they’re back with one last advance preview of the album, “Wrecked.”

“Lyrically, ‘Wrecked’ is about self-destruction; a sizzle-fried heart, with no will left to pick up the pieces,” the band shared in a statement. “Somehow, the character at the center must land on her feet. In the studio, we had a lot of fun with this. We talked about making this dark song more upbeat; ‘Driver’s Seat’ and Under Pressure’ came to mind, laterally.”

It comes with a music video directed by Lara Jean Gallagher. Watch and listen below.

Nostalgia Killer is out 6/9 via Western Vinyl.