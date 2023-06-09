Back in January, Detroit’s Boldy James, the man who might’ve been the best and most prolific rapper in the world over the last few years, was badly injured in a two-car accident. Boldy sustained injuries that could’ve easily killed him. Talking to Yousef Srour for Stereogum last month, Boldy described just how badly he was hurt: “My arms were dead, my legs were dead, my neck was broken, my spine was damaged. I had a crazy surgery. Thank God the surgery went well because all my nerves started fusing back together, and my body was like this for a minute, with nothing but my eyes and my mouth moving.”

Six days after the accident, Boldy James released another album. Boldy recorded Indiana Jones entirely with producer RichGains before the accident, and it’s one of our favorite LPs of the year thus far. Now, as Boldy recuperates, he’s back to recording. Boldy’s got a project on the way with producer Harry Fraud, and he’s also preparing to release Drug Dilla, a new project that’ll feature unreleased beats from the late Detroit genius J Dilla. In that Stereogum interview, Boldy describes it as “the last of the Dilla stash… It’s recorded. It’s done. The paperwork’s signed off on it — everything.”

Today, Boldy has released a new EP called Prisoner Of Circumstance. The EP’s murky, contemplative beats all come from Chan Hays, a Canadian producer who’s new to me. (His 2017 album Here has an impressive array of guests.) There are no guests on Prisoner Of Circumstance. It’s just Boldy, deep in his zone, for seven tracks over 22 minutes. Stream it below.

