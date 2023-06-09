Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

You saw our 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far and last night I saw feverish, life-affirming sets from two of the bands on that list in Brooklyn: Drain and Gel. Get yourself to this tour! I’m not sure if Drain fans bring their own beach balls and pool noodles or they’re provided, so look into that first. If you’re in the Austin area, next weekend they’ll be at Oblivion Access (with tourmates Drug Church, Magnitude, Restraining Order, and others) and Stereogum is a media partner for the fest so we’ll see you in the water.

sick Drain set in Brooklyn 🦈 pic.twitter.com/NUYMHvsxt8 — 𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖌𝖚𝖒 (@scottgum) June 9, 2023

