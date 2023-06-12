Hudson Mohawke Soundtracks Official Wimbledon 2023 Trailer

Hudson Mohawke contributed a new song to the official trailer for Wimbledon 2023, the famed tennis tournament that kicks off in July. “Pushing On (Always Like Never Before)” features vocals from GiGi Grombacher, and it comes on the heels of Mohawke’s collaborative EP with Nikki Nair that was released last month.

“I’ve been watching Wimbledon on TV since I was a young boy, so to be a part of this year’s Trailer feels surreal,” Mohawke said in a statement. He continued:

We’re seeing a new wave of legends define history in the tennis world, and I wanted to make a soundtrack that reflected this juncture and the tantalising mood that comes with it – it’s something that’s hard to put your finger on but you can just feel it in your chest. I’ve used terms such as ‘fearless’, ‘strong’, ‘stand my ground’ and ‘holding on’ in the vocals, to echo the nature of competitive sport and just how hungry this next generation of stars is for success.

Check out the trailer below.