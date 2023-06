At the end of this week, Hand Habits is releasing Sugar The Bruise, a collection of tracks that Meg Duffy wrote during a songwriting class a few years ago. We’ve heard “Something Wrong” and “Private Life” from it already, and today they’re back with one last single, “The Bust of Nefertiti.” Check it out below.

Sugar The Bruise is out 6/16 via Fat Possum.