POP Montreal 2023 Announces Second Wave Of Acts

Back in March, POP Montréal announced its initial lineup for their 2023 event, which will take place from September 27 to October 1 throughout the city. Today, they’re announcing some new additions, 35 in total, including Bernice, Kate NV, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Gavsborg, Bell Orchestre, La Securité, and more.

Previously announced acts include Candi Station, Dr. Cornel West, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Bahamadia, Junglepussy, Do Make Say Think, and Shabazz Palaces. Tickets are on sale now, and Stereogum will be a media partner for this year’s event.