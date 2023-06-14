Austin dream-poppers Temple Of Angels will release their full-length debut Endless Pursuit, and it’s shaping up to be something special. We’ve already posted the band’s early singles “Tangled In Joy” and “Waving To The Wind,” and they’re both really good. Now, Temple Of Angels have shared a third one called “(For You) I’d Lose It All.” That one’s good, too.

Bre Morell usually sings lead on Temple Of Angels tracks, but on “(For You) I’d Lose It All,” she turns the mic over to guitarist Avery Burton, who sounds a lot like Bernard Sumner. With its glistening guitar riffs and its deep, resonant bassline, the song would probably remind you of New Order even without that voice, but the voice clinches it. Listen below.

Endless Pursuit is out 7/14 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.