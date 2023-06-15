Sigur Rós Announce ÁTTA, Their First New Album In A Decade, Out Tonight

Earlier this week, Sigur Rós released a new song, “Blóðberg,” ahead of a sold-out 41-piece orchestra tour that kicks off this weekend. That single was just the beginning: Sigur Rós is releasing a new album, ÁTTA — their first in 10 years — and it’s coming out digitally tonight, with physical formats to follow in September.

The band recorded it in a number of different studios — their own Sundlaugin studio in Iceland, the famous Abbey Road, and various studios throughout the States — and it’s the first album that Jónsi and bassist Georg Holm recorded with Kjartan Sveinsson since he left the band in 2012. In a press release, Jónsi said that the band found themselves “just wanting to have minimal drums and for the music to be really sparse, floaty and beautiful.”

“We’re getting older and more cynical so I just wanted to move us so that we felt something!” Jónsi added. “We wanted to allow ourselves to be a bit dramatic and go far with these arrangements,” Sveinsson continued. “The world needs that right now. It’s hard to describe, but for me everything is always open to interpretation. People can think and feel how they want.”

You’ll be able to hear ÁTTA at midnight local time tonight. You can pre-order/save it here. (UPDATE: Here’s our Premature Evaluation.)

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glóð”

02 “Blóðberg”

03 “Skel”

04 “Klettur”

05 “Mór”

06 “Andrá”

07 “Gold”

08 “Ylur”

09 “Fall”

10 “8”

ÁTTA is out tomorrow (6/16) digitally; physical formats will follow on 9/1.