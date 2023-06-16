Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Today’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Austin where Stereogum is a partner for this year’s Oblivion Access Festival. Last night we saw MSPAINT and Narrow Head and Chat Pile, who debuted a sick new song called “Funny Man” and celebrated Grimace’s birthday. It’s 102° outside.

https://twitter.com/scottgum/status/1669589991935074304

Gonna miss Drain on Sunday because I gotta leave early to get home for Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads except Ted Cruz.

There are so many black metal bands Ted Cruz could have used here, and yet his idea of satanic music is… Pat Benatar. https://t.co/OZaGeLhgGz — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) June 15, 2023

