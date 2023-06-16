Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Today’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Austin where Stereogum is a partner for this year’s Oblivion Access Festival. Last night we saw MSPAINT and Narrow Head and Chat Pile, who debuted a sick new song called “Funny Man” and celebrated Grimace’s birthday. It’s 102° outside.
https://twitter.com/scottgum/status/1669589991935074304
Gonna miss Drain on Sunday because I gotta leave early to get home for Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads except Ted Cruz.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|beepbeep
|Score: 17 | Jun 13th
|
And, of course, the people losing their one braincell over the fact a beer brand is presenting itself as Not Homophobic/Transphobic, are the ones who repeatedly say “You can’t say anything these days”, and who foam at the mouth over books changing racially insensitive wording, whilst advocating for the censorship of others. I so wish hypocrisy was a deadly disease,
|Posted in: Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light
|#8
|
|Bargain Basement Batman
|Score: 18 | Jun 13th
|
I worked for A-B for years before they were purchased by InBev. They’ve always sponsored Pride events, it’s all part of a marketing strategy to try to appeal to as many people as possible. I personally won’t touch the stuff, beer is, in a word, gross. But I appreciate Garth Brooks taking a stand against the trolls. We need more people taking on their ‘core demographic’ to hopefully open a few minds.
|Posted in: Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light
|#7
|
|Callie Petch
|Score: 18 | Jun 12th
|
Tom, I do not pay my yearly subscription to Stereogum.com for you to bail on the weekly Idol recaps we all deserve.
|Posted in: All The Characters On The Idol Are Just Making Music That Sounds Like The Weeknd
|#6
|
|Analogbrat
|Score: 19 | Jun 12th
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Taio Cruz’s “Break Your Heart” (Feat. Ludacris)
|#5
|
|KO
|Score: 20 | Jun 12th
|
sorry Tom, i’m going to need a synopsis of each episode. doesn’t have to be 3000 words. what you did above was enough to make me laugh. i expect this on my desk next monday morning at 10am sharp.
|Posted in: All The Characters On The Idol Are Just Making Music That Sounds Like The Weeknd
|#4
|
|Callie Petch
|Score: 21 | Jun 13th
|
Garth Brooks puncturing this absolutely insane right-wing furore on both a basic human decency level (“If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway you can go.”) AND a business-minded level (“It’s the patrons’ call… If they don’t want it, then I got to go to the distributor and say, “Man, your stuff’s not selling.””) was not what I expected when I opened the article, but go off Garth!
|Posted in: Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light
|#3
|
|Maddux Lunde
|Score: 30 | Jun 12th
|
First time commenting, long time lurking. I was 5 in 2010 – but I still remember Dynamite, which both my sister and I were obsessed with. She would always sing “Ay oh, baby Lasko” instead of “baby, let’s go”, the first instance of her badly messing up song lyrics. Agree with Tom’s rating of an 8, but it’ll forever be a 10 in my heart. Still can’t believe this got to number one instead, first heard it after a friend suggested I queue it up after Dynamite. It’s fine, probably a 7. I miss Luda though, for a while it seemed like Da Baby was going to fill his role of “Dude always bringing the energy and having fun on a track” but that went south pretty quickly.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Taio Cruz’s “Break Your Heart” (Feat. Ludacris)
|#2
|
|crania
|Score: 31 | Jun 13th
|Posted in: Charlie Puth Finally Admits He Said “I’m Hungies”
|#1
|
|Jeff Bucc-lee
|Score: 47 | Jun 13th
|
Ladies and gentlemen, we got him!
|Posted in: Charlie Puth Finally Admits He Said “I’m Hungies”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|wrecked saint
|Jun 12th
|
Given the random deployment of commas in these tweets, I find it impossible not to read them in the voice of Christopher Walken.
|Posted in: Anita Baker Asks Babyface To Tell His Fans To Stop Harassing Her, Babyface Removed From Her Tour
Now this? This is journalism.