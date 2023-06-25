Watch Rod Stewart & Boy George Sing “The Killing Of Georgie” At Joint Tour Opener

News June 25, 2023

Rod Stewart, who wants you to know that he’s not retiring, kicked off a UK tour this weekend with support from Boy George & Culture Club. During the tour opener in Plymouth on Saturday night, he brought out his opener to perform “The Killing Of Georgie,” Stewart’s 1976 hit. “What incredible moments, singing The Killing of Georgie with Boy George was so special,” Stewart wrote in an Instagram post. Watch video below.

