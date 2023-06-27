This past Friday, Atlanta rap superstar Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on RICO gang charges, released his new album Business Is Business. The album, consisting of material that Thug recorded before his trial began, is full of appearances from huge guest stars like Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. Today, just a few days after the release of Business Is Business, we get a new version of the album. It includes a couple of new tracks, one of which features Thug and two other stars rapping over a Monty Python sample.

Metro Boomin is the executive producer of Business Is Business, and he’s put his name on the deluxe edition Business Is Business (Metro’s Version). For this version of the LP, Metro has rearranged the tracklist, and he’s added two more songs. One of those is “Money,” which originally leaked, in slightly different form, in February 2020. That was just a couple of months after the death of Juice WRLD. (Another posthumous Juice WRLD track, the Eminem-sampling Cordae collab “Doomsday,” just came out this past Friday.)

On the original track, Young Thug and Juice WRLD went back and forth over producer Charlie Heat’s sample of “Money Song,” a short song-skit that Eric Idle sang on Monty Python’s Previous Record in 1972. (You could argue that they’re missing the comedy in the original, but don’t underestimate Thug’s self-awareness.) The new version of the track adds a dancehall-influenced singsong verse from Nicki Minaj, and the whole thing sounds crazy. Check it out below.

Business Is Business (Metro’s Version) also features “Sake Of My Kids,” a Young Thug song that originally leaked many years ago. Here it is:

Business Is Business (Metro’s Version) is out now on 300/Atlantic.