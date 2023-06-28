A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Paramore’s “Running Out Of Time”

The F note in the G7 chord (the ♭7) experiences a half-step (semitone) gravitational pull down towards the note E (the Major 3rd of C). But what if, instead of a G7, we have a G6? The G6 chord already contains the note E (there’s no F note), so it doesn’t feel as strong an imperative to move. The G6 just kind of sits there and doesn’t actually perform any function other than to impart some abstruse color. It doesn’t sound bad (it’s quite a lovely sound) but it does feel like a less-focused version of a G triad chord.

When I was a child, I didn’t get why anyone would use a sixth chord. To me, the chord sounded like a bland, dispassionate alternative to a Major- or dominant-7th chord, and I didn’t think it performed any task or did anything to affect the character of a Major triad. Often, I would just play a Maj7 instead of a sixth chord, which usually worked, and it felt more purposeful to me. It wasn’t until I started playing jazz as a teenager that I began to understand the charm of the sixth chord. So why would you use this chord? More to the point, why did Paramore use sixth chords in “Running Out Of Time”? To answer that, we need to examine where the chord comes from.

In the late Renaissance, and especially during the Baroque period (1600-1750), European music tended to center around classical triadic harmony. The basic building block was the 3-note chord consisting of root, 3rd, and 5th. When American jazz came along in the 20th Century, the idea was to knock off balance this triadic harmony using 4-note chords consisting of the root, 3rd, 5th, and 7th. Of course, chords with 7ths existed in classical harmony too, but they usually had a specific tension-and-release purpose — i.e., to move a note to a more stable position in order to restore triadic stability (as in Figure 5 above). But starting in the Romantic period (mid-19th Century), and especially in early jazz, composers sought to liberate the 7th from its subservience to triadic hegemony.

However, jazz composers at that time were still playing by the rules of traditional functional harmony (modal jazz hadn’t yet emerged). So, for the tonic (I) chord, they still desired the sound of the classical triad—but now it had to be with four notes, not just three. Sixth chords represented a suitable 4-note solution to this problem for the reasons described above: You can add a Major-6th note to any Major triad without fundamentally altering its character. Note that Major-7th chords could also perform this job, but since their fourth note is a “leading tone” (meaning it’s a half-step below the root note) it can feel like it “wants” to resolve up to the root. This makes Maj7 chords less stable and less neutral than sixth chords. So the sixth chord became the default 4-note tonic choice, and it came to embody the sound of the swing and bebop era.

Paramore’s use of sixth chords comes from this line of thinking (whether or not Williams and York realized it when they were writing the “Running Out Of Time”). Simple triads would’ve sounded too plain for the song, and Maj7 chords would’ve imparted the wrong kind of character — too warm or melancholic. The sixth chord serves as a slightly more stimulating version of the modest triad, and its intrinsic subtlety threads the emotional needle just right.

But there’s another crucial reason the sixth chord works better than a Maj7 here: It helps Paramore avoid the abrasive half-step tonal “rub” that would inevitably occur with the melody. Referring back to Figure 3, we can observe that Williams is singing the root note (F#) quite a lot in the verse. If the F# chord were played as an F#Maj7 rather than an F#6, we would hear minor-2nd intervallic friction between the melody and the chord due to the position of the aforementioned leading tone. Paramore deftly elude this fate with the F#6 chord, wherein the note D# (the 6th) forms an agreeable minor-3rd interval with the note F# (the root) in Williams’ melody. Returning to its use in jazz: This same imperative to evade a half-step tonal rub with the melody when it lands on the root note is precisely the reason big-band arrangers so often use sixth chords when voicing 4-part harmony. In Paramore’s case, and in big-band arranging, it makes a lot of sense.

And there’s yet another fascinating aspect of Paramore’s use of sixth chords in the context of how they serve the I-to-♭VI cyclic progression. Referring to Figure 4 above, we can observe that the sixth chord is an inversion of a minor-7 chord. It’s same notes, just in different order. This means that Paramore’s D6 chord doubles as a revoiced Bmin7, which is the minor-iv chord relative to the tonic (I) chord. It’s a variation of the much-loved minor plagal cadence. (For more on how minor plagal cadences work, see the In Theory article on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”)

What Barry Harris Taught Us

Fabled jazz pianist and educator Barry Harris described sixth chords as foundational to the sound of bebop, and he codified his theory at the “molecular” level using what he called the “6th diminished scale.” We discussed this in a previous In Theory article, on Coldplay’s “Coloratura,” but it’s worth expanding on that analysis here because of how centrally it relates to Paramore’s “Running Out Of Time.” See Figure 6 below.