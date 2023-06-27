Watch Sheryl Crow Sing Her Hits On Rollerblades With An Accordion At Bonnaroo

Sheryl Crow is now a fixture of Nashville — she was involved with the Highwomen project, Kacey Musgraves recorded Golden Hour above her horse stable, etc. — and this month she was on the bill at Tennessee’s biggest music festival, Bonnaroo. While at the farm, Crow strapped on some roller skates, grabbed an accordion, and zipped around the festival singing her own hits “All I Wanna Do” and “Soak Up The Sun” to various passersby. Based on the footage below, it was quite the scene.

The recent 60 Songs That Explain The ’90s episode on Crow reminded me how many bangers she has to her name. Revisit our tribute to “If It Makes You Happy” here.