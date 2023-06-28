Noel Gallagher & Garbage Concert In Madison Canceled Due To Poor Air Quality

The Midwest is currently going through its own air quality crisis because of the smoke still drifting from the Canadian wildfires, which posed some threat to outdoor shows in New York City earlier this month and is continuing to impact air quality throughout parts of the United States, including Wisconsin.

On Wednesday morning, a show on Noel Gallagher & The High Flying Birds and Garbage’s co-headlining tour that was supposed to take place tonight in Madison at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled.

“Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at @Breese_Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled,” read a statement from promoters FPC Live.” “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Ticketholders will receive an email with refund information.”

“So gutted,” Garbage wrote in their tweet announcing the cancelation.

Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at @Breese_Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/cWAE9xsczo — FPC Live (@FPCLiveMusic) June 28, 2023