Guns N’ Roses Get In The Ring With Critics Of Their Glastonbury Performance

Guns N’ Roses closed out Glastonbury on Saturday night, ending their set with a special appearance from Dave Grohl, who was all over the festival this year. Certain UK publications were not thrilled with the set, and it attracted some middling reviews in The Telegraph and The Independent.

Instead of ignoring the critics, Guns N’ Roses decided to get in the ring with them, sending out a tweet yesterday quoting their track “Chinese Democracy”: “…it would take a lot more hate than you,” and tagging the journalists in question.

One of them (understandably) went private; The Telegraph‘s Neil McCormick fired back, writing: “GnR fans going off like offended teenieboppers cos someone doesn’t love their heroes as much as they do, boohoo. This is every critic’s Twitter timeline after they’ve given a K-pop boyband a bad review. It’s 3 stars ffs. And yeah, I was in the (slowly shrinking) crowd. Were you?”

This is, of course, not the first time Guns N’ Roses have gotten into it with music critics. See … “Get In The Ring.”

…it would take a lot more hate than you@neil_mccormick@Markbeaumontuk — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 27, 2023