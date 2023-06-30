Hamilton Leithauser Scores Roe V. Wade Podcast Drama Starring Maya Hawke & William H. Macy

Elegant, gentlemanly indie rocker Hamilton Leithauser is back to playing shows with the reunited Walkmen, and he’s also got another endeavor going on. Leithauser is scoring Supreme: The Battle For Roe, a new scripted podcast that tells the story of Roe V. Wade, the historic Supreme Court decision that was shamefully undone last year.

Supreme has a star-studded cast. Its lead is Maya Hawke, and she plays 26-year-old Sarah Weddington, who became the youngest lawyer ever to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court. The cast also includes William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Abigail Breslin, Laura Benanti, and others.

This isn’t Hamilton Leithauser’s first time scoring something. Last year, Ethan Hawke, Maya’s father, recruited Leithauser to score The Last Movie Stars, his HBO documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

The first two episodes of Supreme: The Battle For Roe are online now, and you can hear a bit of Leithauser’s score in his Instagram post below.

