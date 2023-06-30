Watch Ski Mask The Slump God Bring Nardwuar Onstage At Summer Smash

YouTube legend Nardwuar The Human Serviette has come a long way since 1991, when Sonic Youth treated him like dogshit. This past weekend, Narduar made the pilgrimage to Summer Smash, the rap festival in Chicago. There, he interviewed Florida rap energy-bomb Ski Mask The Slump God. Since Nardwuar and Ski Mask’s last encounter, Ski Mask namechecked Nardwuar on the 2021 track “Merlin’s Staff“: “They all about you, know about you, no Nardwuar.” Ski Mask clearly appreciates what Nardwuar does — so much so that he promised to bring Nardwuar out onstage, and then he actually did it.

Nardwuar The Human Serviette and Ski Mask The Slump God had a fun, enthusiastic interview. Then, during his performance, Ski Mask fulfilled his promise. Nardwuar ran out onstage, clearly delighted, and the roar of the crowd was a beautiful thing to behold. Every 54-year-old punk-rock nerd in the world can take inspiration. (Sadly, Nardwuar did not rap.) Check out the stage moment and the interview below.

Summer Smash also gave us another chapter in the ongoing Nardwuar/Lil Uzi Vert storyline. Uzi, who just released the utterly insane Pink Tape, has impishly run away from Nardwuar interviews a couple of times in the past. He also sampled Nardwuar’s voice on his song “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” This time, he was extremely happy to see Nardwuar, and he happily accepted Nardwuar’s gifts, including a specially-pressed “Futsal Shuffle 2020” 7″. He even said that Nardwuar should come over to his house and learn to play Call Of Duty. Once again: Hugely gratifying. Here’s that:

At Summer Smash, Nardwuar also tried to interview Playboi Carti, but Carti left him hanging. We still have some Sonic Youth-type motherfuckers out there.