The English rock musician Sam Fender headlined the second day of TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on Saturday night, and he paid tribute to a very special Scottish rock band by covering Frightened Rabbit’s The Midnight Organ Fight track “The Modern Leper” during his set. Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchison died in 2018. Watch Fender’s cover of the song below.

The amazing @samfendermusic with a very special cover of The Modern Leper by @FRabbits 🤍 🎥 @SeanCampbellll pic.twitter.com/t9hcAx71RG — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 8, 2023