Jessy Lanza – “Limbo”

New Music July 11, 2023 10:36 AM By James Rettig

At the end of this month, Jessy Lanza is releasing a new album called Love Hallucination. We’ve already heard two singles from it — “Don’t Leave Me Now” and “Midnight Ontario” — and today she’s back with a third, “Limbo,” which comes with a music video. “The video stars our neighbor Conrad who moonlights as a web-cammer for a living,” Lanza said. “He revealed that he sometimes uses an inversion table in his webcam sessions and it seemed like the perfect visualization of the themes in the song.” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:
8/1 Hollywood, CA – Amoeba Records
8/10 Seattle, WA – KEXP Concerts at the Mural
8/11 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
8/12 Portland, OR – Holocene
9/22 San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
9/23 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
9/24 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
9/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
9/28 Houston, TX – Secret Group
9/29 Austin, TX – The Parish
9/30 Dallas, TX – Rubber Gloves
10/2 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/3 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
10/4 Washington, DC – Union Stage
10/5 New York, NY – Racket
10/7 Boston, MA – Deep Cuts
10/8 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/10 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
10/11 Toronto, ON – El Mocambo Upstairs
10/12 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

Love Hallucination is out 7/28 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

