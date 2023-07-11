Jessy Lanza – “Limbo”

At the end of this month, Jessy Lanza is releasing a new album called Love Hallucination. We’ve already heard two singles from it — “Don’t Leave Me Now” and “Midnight Ontario” — and today she’s back with a third, “Limbo,” which comes with a music video. “The video stars our neighbor Conrad who moonlights as a web-cammer for a living,” Lanza said. “He revealed that he sometimes uses an inversion table in his webcam sessions and it seemed like the perfect visualization of the themes in the song.” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

8/1 Hollywood, CA – Amoeba Records

8/10 Seattle, WA – KEXP Concerts at the Mural

8/11 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

8/12 Portland, OR – Holocene

9/22 San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

9/23 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

9/24 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

9/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

9/28 Houston, TX – Secret Group

9/29 Austin, TX – The Parish

9/30 Dallas, TX – Rubber Gloves

10/2 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/3 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

10/4 Washington, DC – Union Stage

10/5 New York, NY – Racket

10/7 Boston, MA – Deep Cuts

10/8 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/10 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

10/11 Toronto, ON – El Mocambo Upstairs

10/12 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

Love Hallucination is out 7/28 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.