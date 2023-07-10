Madonna Shares First Statement Following Hospitalization, Tour Postponement

At the end of June, Madonna was hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” and her Celebration Tour was postponed. She’s just shared her first public statement since that happened in a social media post, writing: “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna’s greatest-hits celebration tour was scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15, with dates running through North America until the beginning of October. In the statement, Madonna said that the current plan is to pick the tour back up with the already announced European dates, which begin on October 21, with the North American tour leg to be rescheduled.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” Madonna wrote.

Here’s the full statement: