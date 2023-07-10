G Herbo Arrested In Chicago On Gun Charges

Chicago rapper G Herbo’s music reflects a tough upbringing — he titled his 2021 album 25 because he never expected to live to that age — and he’s had run-ins with the law over the years, including battery, gun, and fraud charges. His latest legal trouble once again involves weapons. As TMZ reports, Herbo was arrested Sunday at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. According to police, he is charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place. He is out on bond.