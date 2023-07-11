A few months ago, the frantic avant-rap greats JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown got together to release the joint LP Scaring The Hoes, a jagged and overwhelming barrage of hacked-up samples and disrespectful punchlines. It’s one of this year’s best albums. This summer, Danny and Peggy are heading out on tour together, and I bet those shows will be nuts. Today, they’ve given us four more intense, disorienting tracks on what they’re calling the Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack.

Actually, I’m lying. All the songs on the new DLC Pack aren’t as unhinged as what JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown already released on Scaring The Hoes. Their song “Tell Me Where To Go,” which has nothing to do with E-40, is positively laid-back, and its main sample — Al Green, I’m pretty sure — is downright elegant. But if you’re in the market for beat-switch splatter and reckless lyrical decisions, then you are in luck here.

Consider: The last song on Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack is called “NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!” It features this JPEGMAFIA instant-classic line: “Bitch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me shit!” I mean, that’s masterful. It’ll take some time to wrap our collective heads around these new tracks, but it’s going to be fun. Listen below.

The self-released Scaring The Hoes DLC Pack is out now. Check out our recent feature on JPEGMAFIA here.